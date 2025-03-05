‘Love on the Spectrum US’ (Season 3 Trailer)

The third season of Northern Pictures’ Love on the Spectrum US features popular couple Abbey (26) and David (30), who first connected in season one and are now approaching four years together in July.

They are joined by charismatic medieval enthusiast James (36), talented animator and entrepreneur Dani (29), energetic Tanner (25), thoughtful Connor (25), and creative Adan (27).

New to the series is Madison (27), who was inspired to join the show after seeing Abbey and David’s love story, and Pari (22), an artistic newcomer who enjoys railfanning, singing, drawing, and animation.

Neurodiversity expert and author Jennifer Cook returns to guide the daters, tailoring her approach based on each individual’s experience level and needs.

The series is created and executive produced by Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery.

The third season of Love on the Spectrum premieres globally on April 2 on Netflix.