Ludo begins production on feature ‘Allen’ for Netflix

Queensland’s Ludo Studio (Bluey, Thou Shalt Not Steal) has commenced production on its first live-action feature for Netflix.

Shot across Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Allen (working title) is described as a “heartwarming tale of friendship and adventure, set against the backdrop of a Queensland coastal town”.

Creator Daley Pearson wrote the script with Sophie Miller, with the pair executive producing alongside Charlie Aspinwall. Pearon is also set direct with Jeffrey Walker, while Ross Allsop is producing with Ludo Studio’s Sam Moor and co-producer Lauren Brown.

The Queensland Government is supporting the film through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy and the Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive.

Pearson said they were creating a film for families to watch together.

“Allen is really a story about love, family and all those big and small moments from childhood that end up shaping who we are when we grow up,” he said.

“Getting the opportunity to make this story in *this part of the world – in the town where I grew up in, inspired by the friends and family I grew up with – is a dream.”

Netflix vice president, content APAC (ex-India) Minyoung Kim said Queensland’s coast provided the “perfect, heartwarming backdrop for the story”.

“The team at Ludo Studio are among Australia’s most exceptional storytellers, injecting this film with their characteristic relatability and wit,” she said.

Queensland Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek described Ludo Studio as a “Queensland entrepreneurial success story”.

“The Crisafulli Government, through Screen Queensland, is thrilled to support their first locally made, live-action feature film,” he said.

“Filmed at Screen Queensland Studios in Brisbane, this Netflix production will share our state’s stories and showcase our beautiful Gold and Sunshine Coasts to the world.”