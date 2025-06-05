Ludo Studio, Mad Ones to launch queer coming-of-age comedy ‘WILLY’ at Annecy

Writer/director Samuel Leighton-Dore will present his animated sitcom WILLY at next week’s Annecy Animation Festival and Market, as part of the first official Australian delegation.

Produced by Ludo Studio and Mad Ones, the series is currently in development and will be pitched to international buyers by Leighton-Dore and the producers, accompanied by a proof-of-concept trailer released today.

WILLY is a returnable 2D animated series created by Leighton-Dore and his husband, production designer Bradley Tennant.

Set in pre-smartphone Far North Queensland, the series follows Wilbur “Willy” Davis, a teenager grappling with sexuality, religion and masculinity while growing up on a struggling banana farm. With only a few misfit school mates, Willy escapes into a colourful inner world populated by a neurotic cast imaginary friends, voiced in the pitch trailer by Judith Lucy, Reuben Kaye, Danielle Walker and Anne Edmonds.

They include Beverley Leslie, a cranky middle-aged gay man trapped in the body of a desexed housecat (Kaye); an overly-opinionated portrait of The Virgin Mary (Lucy); and Tiny, the little bronze man (with a big Napoleon complex) stuck atop one of his Dad’s old football trophies. Respectively, these misguided mentors speak to Willy’s ongoing inner-conflicts – and they do so whether he likes it or not.

WILLY is produced by Liam Heyen with development producer Chloe Hume, and executive produced by Daley Pearson, Charlie Aspinwall and Cyna Strachan. Screen Australia backed the project with development funding earlier this year.

Leighton-Dore is a visual artist and author whose books include How To Be A Big Strong Man and Wow It’s All A Lot. His multidisciplinary style across ceramics, painting, sculpture and animation has informed the art direction for the series.

He and Tennant run Sad Man Studio, and are passionate about bringing Far North Queensland to life through the world of 2D animation, with the Tennant having grown up in the real-life sugarcane farming town of Ayr.

“Working on the Willy proof of concept with Ludo Studio and Mad Ones Films has been a bit like reliving puberty — fun, challenging, exciting, vulnerable, and ultimately a bit horny,” said they in a joint statement.

“We wrote these characters with Judith Lucy, Anne Edmonds, Danielle Walker and Reuben Kaye in mind, so to have their voices bring our story to life has been such a career highlight. We’re excited to share the work we’ve done with commissioners in Annecy, and are confident they’ll see something special in our Willy.”

Leighton-Dore and the producers travel to Annecy with the support of Screen Queensland.