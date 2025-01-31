Luke Bracey, Jeremy Sims, Zac Burgess take the old town road to ‘The Artful Dodger’ S2

Disney+ has announced three new cast members for season two of The Artful Dodger, with Luke Bracey, Jeremy Sims, and Zac Burgess to join the Sydney set.

Filming will begin later this month on the new episodes, again led by Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, alongside David Thewlis as Fagin, and Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox.

Of the new cast, Bracey will play Inspector Henry Boxer, the new authority in town with eyes for a Lady; Jeremy Sims arrives on the shores as Uncle Dickie, the Governor’s charming and disreputable older brother; and Zac Burgess plays Dickie’s aide Phineas Golden.

Other returning talent includes Susie Porter as Lady Jane Fox, Damien Garvey as Governor Fox, Tim Minchin as Darius Cracksworth, Lucy-Rose Leonard as Lady Fanny Fox, Nicholas Burton as Dr Sneed, and Kim Gyngell as The Prof. Luke Carroll and Vivienne Awosoga continue to keep the hospital in order, while Aljin Abella, Brigid Zengeni and Albert Latailakepa are back with a bang as Fagin’s motley crew of thieves.

Series co-creator James McNamara leads the writing team with Kate Mulvany, Dan Knight, and Miranda Tapsell. Gracie Otto returns to share directing duties with Ben Young, while Jeffrey Walker will serve as a consultant.

The Artful Dodger is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures. Curio Pictures’ Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner are executive producer/producers, with McNamara an executive producer and Cameron Welsh as series producer. McNamara co-created the series with David Maher and David Taylor.

NSW State Government is supporting season two through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Screen NSW is also supporting post, digital, and visual effects.

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand senior vice president and managing director Kylie Watson-Wheeler said the new season brought together local and international talent, both in front and behind the lens.

“Season two ups the stakes for The Artful Dodger’s characters, returning and new, with even more action, romance, wit and charm, and impressive new sets taking audiences deeper into Port Victory,” she said.

“We can’t wait for the show’s fans around the world to see what happens next.”