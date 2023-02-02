Feature documentary Sharko, an intimate portrait of rugby league legend Mark Graham told through the lens of his son Luke, is now filming in Queensland.

A working-class boy from South Auckland, Graham wore the nickname of Sharko with pride, becoming known for his size, speed, skill, and toughness.

Not only did his peers vote him the greatest New Zealand Rugby League player of the 20th Century, but he is also the only player to have been inducted into both the Australian and New Zealand Rugby League Halls of Fame.

Block one of the Sharko shoot took place in Australia and New Zealand in 2022, where the younger Graham travelled to South Auckland to learn about Mark’s working-class upbringing and the brutal sport which he fell in love with.

Luke Graham. (Photo: David Fell)

Production is now continuing in locations across Brisbane, including Wynnum Manly Junior and Wynnum Manly Seagull football clubs. Interview subjects include rugby league greats Wally Lewis, Ray Price, and Paul Vautin, as well as many others who have been a part of Mark’s life both on and off the field.

Writer/director Luke Graham is producing alongside Jonathan Page and Kylie Pascoe, with Jonathan Shteinman executive producing.

The project received principal production funding from Screen Australia, and was developed and produced with investment from Gladstone Regional Council, Regional Arts Australia, Regional Arts Fund, Capricorn Film Festival, and Screen Queensland.

Luke Graham described getting to this point as a “long, challenging, and deeply personal experience”.

“I’ve learned a lot about my dad and the life he has led, and I’ve also learned a lot about myself,” he said.

“It is my hope that the film will continue to provide an important discussion around mental health and identity, and help others who might be experiencing their own challenges.”

Pivot Pictures will manage the domestic theatrical release of Sharko in Australia.