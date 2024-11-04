Luke Hemsworth announced as series regular for ‘Deadloch’ S2

Westworld actor Luke Hemsworth has joined Steve Bisley, Shari Sebbens, Jean Tong, Nikki Britton, and Genevieve Morris as new additions to Prime Video’s Deadloch, which has wrapped the Northern Territory portion of its season two production.

Hemsworth will play Jason Wade, creator and star of ‘Jason Wade’s Adventures Down Under’ and the owner of ‘Jason Wade’s Land of Crocs and Other Animals’ Wildlife Park in the crime comedy, appearing alongside main cast members Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama and Alicia Gardiner.

In the new episodes, again written by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) are in Darwin investigating the death of Eddie’s former policing partner, Bushy, but when a body is discovered in a remote town, they are flung into a new sweatier, stickier investigation.

The cast for the second season also includes Anthony J Sharpe, Blake Pavey, Damien Garvey, Ngali Shaw, Bev Killick, Ling Cooper-Tang, Ursula Yovich, Syd Brisbane, Ines English, and Lennox Monaghan.

McCartney and McLennan, who also serve as executive producers alongside Kevin Whyte and Tanya Phegan from Guesswork Television, said Hemsworth as Jason Wade was “perfect casting”

“We’re feeling very happy with ourselves about this because he’s perfect,” they said.

Having completed filming in the Northern Territory, production has now moved to Queensland, utilising the Brisbane studios.

Andy Walker is the producer, with Beck Cole and Gracie Otto sharing director duties.

The Guesswork Television, OK Great Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios production is financed with the assistance of Screen Territory through its Production Attraction Incentive Program and supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.