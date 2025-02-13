Luke Hemsworth, Mojean Aria, Amy Shark enter the fray with Russell Crowe, Daniel MacPherson for ‘Beast In Me’

Russell Crowe will reunite with Land of Bad co-stars Luke Hemsworth and George Burgess on Tyler Atkins’ upcoming sports action film Beast In Me, which will also feature Mojean Aria, Swedish model/actress Kelly Gale, Bren Foster, Saphira Moran, and musician Amy Shark in her feature film debut.

Currently filming across Sydney and Bangkok, the film stars Daniel MacPherson as Patton James, a mixed martial arts fighter who abandons his sporting dream to support his wife, Luciana (Gale), and son.

When his brother, Malon (Aria), suffers a serious injury and faces financial strain from underworld figures, Patton sets out to avenge him in a Championship fight with the help of veteran trainer Sammy (Crowe).

Crowe co-wrote the script with David Frigerio, who produces for Broken Open Pictures alongside John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz from Deeper Water Films, and Tim O’Hair from Armagh Films. Shane Abbess, Brett Thornquest, Jamie Arscott, Lisa Wilson, and Myles Nestel are executive producers.

Russell Crowe in ‘Beast In Me’

Frigerio said Beast In Me was the opportunity to tell a powerful story about redemption, love, and forgiveness set in the combat sports world.

“It’s a true martial arts film with a hero’s journey at the heart,” he said.

“Nuanced characters deliver drama whilst epic fights bring dynamic action, which is sure to thrill and entertain audiences around the world,”

Schwarz said the film’s world was a “true reflection of the sport to ensure the film resonates with fans”.

Our climactic scene was recently filmed in Thailand at a real ONE Championship fight environment with over 10,000 people. Our actors have trained tirelessly to ensure knockout performances that embody the explosive raw energy and emotion of MMA fights.”

“We can’t wait for people to feel and see it on the big screen.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said he was pleased to partner with the star-studded cast and production team.

“I am confident that ONE, the world’s largest martial ar organization, is the best platform to help tell their story of grit, perseverance, and determination.”