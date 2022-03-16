Luke Sparke has signed a distribution deal with Film Mode Entertainment that incorporates newly-announced Sparke Films projects Weapons of Choice and Primitive War, as well as the upcoming sequels in the sci-fi Occupation franchise.

The company will handle worldwide rights, having previously overseen sales for Rainfall – the second film in the Occupation series – to North America (Saban), UK (Signature); CIS (Paradise); France (Metropolitan); Germany (Splendid); Japan (New Select); Middle East (Eagle Films); Pan-Asia PTV (Disney/Fox); Scandinavia (Smile Entertainment); South Korea (Scene&Sound); Taiwan (Moviecloud); Singapore (Shaw); Spain (Flins & Piniculas); and Vietnam (Noori).

Film Mode President Clay Epstein had high hopes for the upcoming productions.

“We are thrilled to reunite with Luke and Sparke Films to represent the next installments of the global sensation Occupation franchise,” he said.

“Rainfall 2 and 3 are going to be even bigger, more badass, and all around more awesome.”

Pre-production on the two films is ongoing and will be announced in the lead-up to Cannes.

Sales are underway on Primitive War, with theatrical rights to be handled by Umbrella Entertainment and Maslow Entertainment in Australia and New Zealand.

The sci-fi military horror film is based on Pettus’ Primite War series, which comprises Primitive War: Opiate Undertow, Primitive War II: Animus Infernal, and the upcoming third instalment, Primitive War III: Aeon Ouroboros.

Set against the background of the Vietnam War in 1968, the story follows a search and rescue team known as Vulture Squad who is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. As they hunt through the primordial depths of the valley and the casualties mount, the men of Vulture Squad must abandon their human nature and give in to their savage instincts in order to survive the horrors they face.

Producing are Carly Imrie, Zachary Garred, and Carmel Imrie, the three of whom worked together on Occupation: Rainfall.

Umbrella head of sales and acquisitions Ari Harrison said he was excited to again be working with Sparke.

“Primitive War combines the best elements of Predator, Apocalypse Now, and Jurassic Park – what more could a theatrical audience ask for?”