Lunar Pictures finishes ‘The Room Below’ shoot starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, unveils new projects

Lunar Pictures has completed principal photography on upcoming feature The Room Below and unveiled a slate of upcoming productions, as well as a new affiliate off-shoot company, Stronghold Studios.

The Room Below, a psychological creature-thriller starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Elvis, Vikings, Bend it Like Beckham, Match Point) and Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings, Evil Dead Rise, The Devil Wears Prada), is writer-director Kurt Martin’s second feature...