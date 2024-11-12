Kurt Martin.
Lunar Pictures finishes 'The Room Below' shoot starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, unveils new projects

FilmNews
Lunar Pictures has completed principal photography on upcoming feature The Room Below and unveiled a slate of upcoming productions, as well as a new affiliate off-shoot company, Stronghold Studios.

The Room Below, a psychological creature-thriller starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Elvis, Vikings, Bend it Like Beckham, Match Point) and Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings, Evil Dead Rise, The Devil Wears Prada), is writer-director Kurt Martin’s second feature...