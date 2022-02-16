Amazon Prime Video’s Luxe Listings Sydney season two returns with real estate agents Gavin Rubinstein and D’Leanne Lewis, along with buyer’s agent Simon Cohen, who will be joined for by Black Diamondz Property founder and director Monika Tu. A sales and buying agent, Tu is a Chinese-Australian executive renowned for leading the revolution of global buyers into the Australian property market.

The six-part second season of Luxe Listings Sydney will follow the agents’ intense professional careers and their extraordinary personal lives, as they continue to grow their operations, opportunities and, of course, their profits.

Luxe Listings Sydney is executive produced by Eureka Productions’ Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, Evan Wilkes, Jake Hargreaves and Anastassia Gerakas, along with series creators and executive producers Benjamin Scott and James Kennedy through Kentel.

Luxe Listings Sydney season two premieres on Prime Video from April 1.