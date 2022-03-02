Amazon Prime Video’s Luxe Listings Sydney follows four elite agents as they negotiate multi-million-dollar deals in one of the most competitive and cutthroat markets in the world. Money never sleeps, and these agents will stop at nothing to deliver the best results for their clients.

Season two follows the dynamic duo of real estate agents Gavin Rubinstein and D’Leanne Lewis, respected buyer’s agent Simon Cohen, and new international market specialist agent Monika Tu.

The six-part second season of Luxe Listings Sydney will follow the four agents’ professional careers and their personal lives, as they continue to grow their operations, opportunities and, of course, their profits.

Luxe Listings Sydney is executive produced by Eureka Productions’ Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost, Evan Wilkes, Jake Hargreaves and Anastassia Gerakas, along with series creators and executive producers Benjamin Scott and James Kennedy through Kentel.

Luxe Listings Sydney season two premieres exclusively on Prime Video from April 1.