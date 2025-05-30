Lynette Wallworth, media analyst Doug Shapiro on the AFTRS Digital Futures Summit lineup

AFTRS has announced the lineup for its fifth Digital Futures Summit, a free, interactive online event this year focused on the theme of ‘Anticipation: Imagining the Screen and Audio Industry in 2030’.

Key speakers include author of The Mediator and media analyst Doug Shapiro; artist and filmmaker Lynette Wallworth; Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon; University of South Australia provost and chief academic office standing acting vice chancellor Professor Marnie Hughes-Warrington and National Film School of Denmark head of education and research Jakob Kirstein Høgel.

To be held June 26, conversations will cover how the industry build capacity and infrastructure for sustainability and change and offer ideas for how it frame and build structures, spaces, relationships and learning environments for a better future.

“The media business is grappling with deep structural challenges, many of them rooted in the disruption of content distribution, enabled by the internet. Now, a second wave is coming – the falling cost of content creation, enabled by generative AI. The pace of change can be overwhelming, but it will also present opportunities for those media companies that confront it head on,” said Shapiro.

AFTRS CEO Dr Nell Greenwood said she hoped the range of panels would “allow us to collectively anticipate the changes ahead, and consider strategies to create a resilient, sustainable and thriving industry.”

To join , guests must register for each session they wish to attend. Sessions run from 12pm to 5.25pm, and registration for all sessions is free.

Details of the five sessions are listed below:

Session 1 | The Next Disruption of Media: In Conversation with Doug Shapiro

The Summit opens with Doug Shapiro, author of The Mediator, independent advisor, strategist and media analyst. In an in-depth conversation with Australian media leader and communicator Paula Kruger, Shapiro will reflect on where we are today in the media and screen industry, how we anticipate emerging disruptions and better prepare for them, and an opportunity to imagine where we want the industry to go.

Session 2 | Ingenuity and Imagination: The Future of Creative Education

How will creative education evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing industrial and cultural landscape and be able to thrive? This panel brings together thought leaders in education, industry and research to explore and envision the future of learning environments, training and the role of technology in shaping tomorrow’s learners. AFTRS CEO Dr Nell Greenwood moderates this panel with speakers Professor Marnie Hughes-Warrington AO, Provost and Chief Academic Office, Standing Acting Vice Chancellor, University of South Australia, and Jakob Kirstein Høgel, Head of Education and Research, National Film School of Denmark.

Session 3 | Producing 2030

What skills and business models will producers need to develop or hone to thrive in the future? In this session – featuring Grainne Brunsdon, Chief Operating Officer, Screen Australia, and Michael Tear, CEO, WildBear Entertainment – experienced producers are invited to anticipate what producing could look like in 2030, in a landscape that may be vastly different to the ecosystem in which they built their careers. Gain valuable insights from leading practitioners and deep thinkers committed to anticipating the challenges and opportunities for local production, and the skills needed to navigate a new era of storytelling.

Session 4 | Hear-Say: Exploring the Future of Listening

Radio isn’t dead, but it’s no longer alone. It’s just one part of a burgeoning, disrupted, rapidly evolving audio industry, where competition is fierce and revenue is in flux, yet opportunities are great. Join distinguished broadcasters and industry leaders as we imagine for the future of radio and audio and how we might continue this transformation. Moderated by AFTRS Discipline Lead, Radio & Podcasting, Andrea Ho, speakers are Dre Ngatokorua, Broadcaster, Umeewarra Aboriginal Media Association, and Suman Basnet, Regional Director, AMARC Asia-Pacific.

Session 5 | Closing Keynote Address by Lynette Wallworth

What new narratives can ignite our way forward? Which voices, narratives and methods of storytelling can connect us beyond the challenges of our everyday realities and constraints of our lives? In this session, Australian artist and filmmaker Lynette Wallworth reflects on the role and importance of stories, storytelling and storytellers, and articulates ideas that can propel us into the future.