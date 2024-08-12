‘Made in Bondi’ (First Look)

Made in Bondi, based on the long-running UK hit Made in Chelsea, follows the lives and loves of Sydney’s elite, providing a snapshot of their parties, fashion, and mansions.

In episode one, jewellery designer and Eastern Suburbs princess Emma is gearing up for her latest product launch with her brand, Emma Pills, and everyone is invited to her opulent harbour-side mansion.

Influencer Lachy is there with his friends, Harley and drop-dead gorgeous model Isabella.

Emma’s go-to Sydney stylist Paul and his ultra-fabulous friend, PR agent Billy, are there too.

Besties since childhood, Molly and Pippa are at Emma’s party waiting for Molly’s new model boyfriend, Lawson, to arrive.

Flanked by his wingman and restaurant heir, Charlie, Lawson wastes no time in planting a steamy kiss on Molly. It’s been three months since they last laid eyes on each other, and a pulsating chemistry is rekindled. But Lawson’s long-time ex, content creator Bella, is also there with her BFF Kayla, who clock the new couple and find it all a bit too much to take.

Made in Bondi is produced by Matchbox Pictures and Monkey for Seven Network and Channel 4.

The format is distributed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is handling international sales of the series.

Made in Bondi will premiere at 9pm on August 20 on Channel 7 and 7plus.