Made Up Stories, Kindling Pictures announce television adaptation of Sally Hepworth’s ‘The Soulmate’

Made Up Stories will team up with creator and producer Imogen Banks and Strife collaborator Asher Keddie to adapt Australian author Sally Hepworth’s novel The Soulmate for television.

The 2022 novel follows married couple Pippa and Gabe, who have two sweet young daughters, a supportive family, and a picturesque cliffside home, which would have been idyllic had the tall beachside cliffs not become so popular among those wishing to end their lives. Gabe has become somewhat of a local hero since they moved to the cliff house, talking seven people down from stepping off the edge. But when Gabe fails to save the eighth, a mysterious woman named Amanda, a sordid web of secrets begins to unravel, pushing bonds of loyalty and love to the brink.

Announced as part of this year’s Future Vision Summit, the television adaptation will be produced by Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Katie Amos for Made Up Stories alongside Banks for Kindling Pictures, Keddie, Hepworth, Rob Weisbach, and Fiona Seres, who also serves as writer and showrunner.

Sally Hepworth

This is the second collaboration between Hepworth and Made Up Stories, after the production company announced it was optioning her ninth novel, Darling Girls, last year.

Hepworth said she was pleased to continue her creative relationship with the Made Up Stories team.

“There’s a kind of magic in finding creative partners who are as passionate about your story as you are. That’s what I’ve found with Bruna, Steve, Katie, and the team at Made Up Stories,” he said.

“I’m so excited to be collaborating with them, and with Imogen, Asher, Rob, and Fiona, to adapt The Soulmate – a novel that strives to dig deep into the layered, complicated truths about marriage, loyalty, and the secrets we keep from the people we love most.”