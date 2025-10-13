Made Up Stories to work with John Polson, Pam Veasey on series adaptation of J.P. Pomare’s crime novel ’17 Years Later’

Made Up Stories producer Bruna Papandrea will reunite with The Last Anniversary director John Polson and Long Slow Exhale writer Pam Veasey for a series adaptation of J.P. Pomare’s 2024 novel 17 Years Later.

The fictional story centres on the violent slaughter of the wealthy Primrose family as it haunts the small New Zealand town of Cambridge, with evidence leading to the conviction of their young chef, Bill Kareama.

Seventeen years later, prison psychologist TK Phillips believes Bill deserves an appeal due to an unfair trial. When true-crime podcaster Sloane Abbott joins the investigation and uncovers new evidence, they both become entangled in a dangerous quest for the truth. As they navigate a complex web of deceit, they must decide whether to risk everything to reveal what really happened or let the past remain buried.

Polson will direct and executive produce the series, with Veasey serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Papandrea will also executive produce alongside Steve Hutensky, Casey Haver, and Katie Amos for Made Up Stories.

Pomare was “absolutely thrilled” that his novel had found a home with Made Up Stories.

“I have long admired Bruna Papandrea and I’m particularly excited about the prospect of my work taking place beside some of my favourite shows and films,” he said.

“I could not be happier to have Pam Veasey attached, given her immense contribution to the industry over three decades. I’m looking forward to seeing how the project evolves and am grateful to everyone who’s believed in this story from the beginning.”

It’s the latest in a series of book-to-screen adaptations Made Up Stories has in the works, with the company producing series versions of Emily Perkins’ Lioness, Liane Moriarty’s Here One Moment, Zoë Foster Blake’s Things Will Calm Down Soon, and Sally Hepworth’s Darling Girls and The Soulmate.

In a statement, the company described Pomare as “one of those extraordinary writers who can create beautiful and complex characters, and wrap them up in a breathlessly suspenseful crime thriller”.

“We read so many mysteries, it’s so rare and thrilling to come across something that had us guessing and gasping until the very end,” it said.

“And to partner with Pam Veasey and John Polson again is just a dream. We’re so excited for their vision of the show set in the US and can’t wait for this team to bring 17 Years Later to life.”







