‘Maggie Beer’s Big Mission’ (Trailer)

Produced by Artemis Media, Maggie Beer’s Big Mission is a social experiment conducted across four months, in which Beer and her team of experts overcome challenging obstacles to deliver a nutritious and tasty new menu to the residents. The dining room and garden areas will also be given a much-needed rejuvenation.

Laki Baker directed and produced the program, working with senior producer Phillipa Hutchison, executive producer Celia Tait, and ABC commissioning editor Julie Hanna. ABC Commercial is handling international sales. The series had major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screenwest and Lotterywest.

Maggie Beer’s Big Mission will premiere Tuesday, July 9 at 8:30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream on ABC iview.