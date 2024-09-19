‘Magic Beach’ (Teaser)

Robert Connolly’s Magic Beach follows a group of nine children and a dog who, after reading Alison Lester’s 1990 book Magic Beach, find themselves on the famous Magic Beach. They explore caves, build giant sandcastles, poke around rock pools and converse with sea creatures, marking the beginning of their animated imaginations.

An Arenamedia production in association with VicScreen, the Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund, MPA APSA, and Minderoo Pictures, Magic Beach was produced by produced by Liz Kearney, Kate Laurie, Connolly, and Chloé Brugalé, with Alison Lester and Robert Patterson executive producing.

Emma Kelly, Pierce Davison, Simon Rippingale, Marieka Walsh, Lee Whitmore, Kathy Sarpi, Susan Danta, Eddie White, Anthony Lucas and Jake Duczynski served as animators on the production.

Magic Beach will be released in cinemas January 16 2025 via Madman Entertainment.