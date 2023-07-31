Magna Systems & Engineering appoints Adrian French ANZ business development manager

Magna Systems & Engineering has added Adrian French to its Australian and New Zealand operations as business development manager.

French joins from Mediakind where he was customer operations manager for APAC, prior to which he spent a decade at Ericsson Australia, starting as a senior system support engineer before becoming a service delivery manager.

In his new role, French will be responsible for driving the company’s sales across the broadcast and telco market sectors and further developing and building Magna’s network of relationships with current customers. He will also create, develop and manage relationships with new customers and suppliers in order to best implement the range of products, systems, and solutions Magna provides.

The new hire said it was “an exciting place to work at an exciting time for our industry”.

“Magna Systems is a company that is growing and really going places in the broadcast and telco markets,” he said.

“Magna constantly innovates and pushes the boundaries of what’s possible for its customers.”

Magna group CEO Matthew Clemesha said described French as a “very valuable addition to the Magna team with his proven sales, management, and communication skills”.

“He has a lead-by-example attitude to identifying and resolving complex customer issues in a timely fashion, with a proven record in delivering to the highest standard and exceeding performance targets,” he said.

“He’s a perfect fit and complement for Magna and our customers.”