Mandy Walker elected president of American Society of Cinematographers

Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS) Hall of Fame honouree Mandy Walker has become the first female president of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) after being elected to replace the outgoing Shelly Johnson.

Having worked across TV, documentary, commercials, and feature film since 1989, Walker has more than 30 screen credits, including Mulan, Hidden Figures, Parklands, The Well, Lantana, Australia, Shattered Glass, Tracks, Truth, Red Riding Hood, The Mountain Between Us, Elvis, and Snow White.

She earned ASC membership in 2011 and has previously served on the board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Walker, who was also the first woman to be named ACS Cinematographer of the Year, said she would continue to lead efforts in raising awareness about the importance of representation behind the camera.

“It is a great honor to be the president of the ASC, and an even bigger privilege to be the first woman to hold the position,” she said.

“I am so humbled to take on the responsibility of representing a society that has carved out an inspiring, inclusive space to meet and support other cinematographers. I am proud of our century-old legacy to advance the art and science of cinematography, and I’m excited for the future of our organization.

“I am intent on making sure our members have the space to grow, the opportunities to educate and learn from one another, and the support of their fellow filmmakers to carve out the best career they can.”

Formed over 100 years ago, the society incorporates over 20 committees, including Motion Imaging Technology Council (MITC), formed in 2003 to understand technology’s ongoing impact on the imaging chain in a way that best serves the creative interests of filmmakers; the Vision Committee, which encourages and supports the advancement of underrepresented cinematographers, their crews and other filmmakers; regional and international Master Classes taught by members; Clubhouse Conversations with filmmakers; and the Education & Outreach Committee which engages with film schools.

Walker leads a board that comprises vice presidents Eric Steelberg, John Simmons, and Patrick Cady; treasurer Charles Minsky; secretary Dejan Georgevich; and sergeant-at-arms Charlie Lieberman.

The members of the ASC Board, elected by the society’s active membership, are Natasha Braier, Alice Brooks, Russell Carpenter, Richard Crudo, Karl-Walter Lindenlaub, Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, Erik Messerschmidt, M. David Mullen, Cynthia Pusheck, and Amy Vincent. Alternate Board Members include Chris Chomyn, Ernest Dickerson, Polly Morgan, and Wally Pfister.

Johnson, who was first elected president in May 2023, said he passed along the office to Walker with “a warm heart.”

ACS president Erika Addis was also among those to congratulate Walker, describing her as “a leader who breaks down barriers”.

“The ACS looks forward to forging a stronger partnership with the ASC to build and recognise the craft of cinematography even further,” she said.