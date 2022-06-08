The Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) has bestowed honorary degrees on cinematographer Mandy Walker, composer Nerida Tyson-Chew and radio journalist Glenn Daniel.

Walker and Tyson-Chew were awarded Doctors of Arts, Film and Television while Daniel received a Master of Screen and Broadcast (posthumous) at AFTRS’ annual graduation ceremony last Friday, from which 155 students graduated from the 2021 academic year.

Having worked across TV, documentary, commercials, and feature film since 1989, Walker has more than 30 screen credits, including Mulan, Hidden Figures, Parklands, The Well, Lantana, Australia, and Elvis, and is also on the board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the American Society of Cinematographers.

In 2017, Walker became a Hall of Fame honouree of the Australian Cinematographers Society, before being made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2021.

Currently working in London, she requested her friend and mentor, John Whitteron, a long-time Technical Stores Officer at AFTRS, accept the award on her behalf.

“I’m more than excited, humbled, and incredibly proud to receive this honorary doctorate and to share this honour with previous honourees, whom I’m proud to count among my friends and colleagues,” she said via Whitteron.

Tyson-Chew has also compiled a wide array of credits during her time as a composer, conductor, and orchestrator, contributing to feature films, television dramas, children’s productions, documentaries, and wildlife films.

Her honoury degree comes after she was acknowledged for Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen at the 2020 APRA AMCOS – AGSC Screen Music Awards.

“I’m so thrilled to receive this incredible acknowledgment of my body of work and for this profession, which I love so passionately,” Tyson-Chew said of her honorary degree.

“It’s simply wonderful that our nation’s most prestigious film school is recognising a career in music scoring.”

The announcement of a Master of Screen and Broadcast for Daniel comes six months after the journalist and broadcaster’s passing in December 2021.

His 40-year career included being news director of four major Sydney radio stations, winning Brian White Memorial Award, and co-hosting Smooth FM breakfast in Sydney. Daniel was well known as a champion for young radio professionals getting a start in the industry, having served as a guest and mentor at AFTRS since 1995.

In accepting the degree on behalf of his late father, Mark Daniel spoke of the veteran broadcaster’s pride in being involved with AFTRS.

“His impact on radio and radio newsrooms was significant and his legacy is further solidified with this honorary degree,” he said.

Speaking about the latest round of honorary degrees, AFTRS Chair Russel Howcroft described Daniel, Walker, and Tyson-Chew as “exemplary leaders in their respective fields”, as well as “inspirational mentors to those to have followed them on a creative path”.