‘Mao’s Last Dancer’, ‘Master and Commander’ composer Christopher Gordon to be honoured at Screen Music Awards

Composer Christopher Gordon’s contribution to Australian screen music will be recognised at the Screen Music Awards later this month, where he will receive the Distinguished Services to Australian Screen Award.

Best known for the scores for films such as Mao’s Last Dancer and Master and Commander, the London-born Gordon’s musical journey began in the 1960s with the Australian Boys Choir in Melbourne. It was there he discovered a passion for composition, inspired by classical music and the legendary Benjamin Britten.

His first foray into screen music was for television, with his breakthrough score for Moby Dick in 1998 earning him his first APRA Award for Best Television Theme. His prolific television work continued, culminating in an Emmy nomination in 2005 for Salem’s Lot.

His transition to feature films saw him working on the score for films such as Academy Award-winning Master and Commander, Mao’s Last Dancer and Ladies In Black, for which he own the AACTA for Best Original Music Score.

Beyond the screen, Gordon has also worked on major commissions for classical ensembles including the Australian Chamber Orchestra and Sydney Symphony Orchestra and created ballet scores for the likes of The Australian Ballet and The Royal New Zealand Ballet.

His music has also featured in landmark national events, including the opening ceremonies of the 2006 Commonwealth Games and 2003 Rugby World Cup, the official celebration of the Centenary of Federation of Australia in 2001 and the Millennium Eve global telecast.

On receiving the accolade, Gordon said: “This is an incredible honour. My thanks to the APRA Board for this recognition which, by extension, goes to the community of composers who work tirelessly in their hermit caves and the many musicians who make such a vital contribution, usually uncredited, to screen storytelling.”

Previous recipients of the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award include Bruce Beresford, Nerida Tyson-Chew, Nigel Westlake, Rachel Perkins and Robert Connolly.

Presented by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC), the annual Screen Music Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in screen composition across 16 categories, recognising outstanding contributions in short film, television series, documentaries, children’s programming, feature films and more.

The remaining 15 award categories will be announced on the night, including Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia and Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas.

The Screen Music Awards will be held October 28 at the Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane. The evening will be hosted by David Wenham with guest presenters Mark Coles Smith and Nathalie Morris, with music director Erkki Veltheim.