Margaret Pomeranz, Karina Carvalho appointed to NFSA board

Presenter/producer Margaret Pomeranz and journalist Karina Carvalho have been appointed to the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) board for three-year terms.

Pomeranz is best known for co-presenting ABC’s At the Movies program with David Stratton from 2004 to 2014, before which she was executive producer and presenter of The Movie Show on SBS.

Her experience also includes serving as a member of the Australian Film Institute Board, vice-president and president of Watch on Censorship, president of the Film Critics Circle of Australia, and a member of the Advertising Standards Board.

Carvalho, who carries more than 20 years of experience in news journalism and broadcasting, has also worked as a presenter, in addition to her journalist roles for ABC News across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia.

Arts Minister Tony Burke said he was pleased to appoint two women of such experience to the NSFA Board.

“The National Film and Sound Archive safeguards and celebrates our nation’s stories, ensuring they can be shared widely with Australians today and into the future,” he said.

“Margaret and Karina have been much-loved personalities on Australian screens for decades, and I’m excited to see them bring their knowledge, passion and expertise to their new roles on the Board.”

Pomeranz, who became the NFSA’s inaugural ambassador in 2015, said she was “very chuffed” with the appointment.

“I have long been a passionate supporter of our National Film and Sound Archive,” she said.

“Maintaining our history of the moving image and recordings is an investment for all future Australians.”

Carvalho also expressed her excitement at working with my fellow board members.

“The NFSA is an important institution which not only preserves our unique analogue history but is also at the forefront of embracing new technologies to be relevant to all Australians, in this digital age,” she said.

The NFSA board comprises Caroline Elliott (chair), Annette Shun Wah (deputy chair), Kylie Bracknell, Lucinda Brogden, Judith Donnelly, Sachin Job, and Stephen Peach.



