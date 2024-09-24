Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi tipped to lead Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’

Two of Australia’s most in-demand acting exports are reportedly gearing up to star opposite each other in a new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel Wuthering Heights, to be directed by Emerald Fennell.

According to Variety, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi attached to star as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff in the contemporary retelling of the classic romance story, about an antihero’s decade-long quest for revenge against the people that kept him away from the object of his affection.

Wuthering Heights marks Fennell’s third feature as director, following her Academy Award-winning 2020 debut Promising Young Woman and last year’s thriller/comedy Saltburn.

Both films were produced through Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Productions, while Elordi took on the role of charismatic university student Felix Catton in Saltburn. Variety reports that independent studio MRC has approached LuckyChap to produce the upcoming feature, which is currently in pre-production ahead of a 2025 shoot in the UK.

The news comes three months after the British filmmaker identified the 18th-century novel as the subject of her next project on social media, posting artwork on X accompanied by Heathcliff’s quote, “Be with me always, take any form, drive me mad”.

Robbie and Elordi have no shortage of upcoming projects with the former to next be seen onscreen in drama A Big Bold Beautiful Journey from South Korean filmmaker Kogonada, while also attached to multiple titles as a producer, including adaptions of The Sims and Monopoly.

Elordi is set to feature as Lieutenant-Colonel Dorrigo Evans in Curio Pictures’ Prime Video series The Narrow Road to the Deep North, filmed in NSW, and as The Monster in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming Frankenstein feature.