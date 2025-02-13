Marisa Tomei, Ving Rhames, Michael Chiklis added to ‘The Mongoose’, along with Aussie supporting cast

Marisa Tomei, Ving Rhames, and Michael Chiklis have joined Liam Neeson in Melbourne for Mark Vanselow’s The Mongoose, with filming on the action flick now underway.

Announced last month, the project stars Neeson as Ryan “Fang” Flanagan, a war hero accused of a crime he didn’t commit and with nothing to lose, leads police on an epic televised cross-country car chase, helped by members of his former Special Forces Army battalion, as a fascinated public cheers him on.

Of the main cast, Tomei will play Fang’s ex-wife Tara, who asks Fang for help when she finds herself in trouble; Rhames takes on the role of Fang’s loyal right-hand Tanker, second-in-command of Fang’s Special Forces squad when they were captured in Afghanistan; and Chiklis is Pope, the violent and reckless head of the Texas Highway Patrol who is convinced of Fang’s guilt.

The supporting cast includes Aussies Ryan Morgan, Toby Truslove, Aisha Aidara, Zac Taylor, Yesse Spence, Mario Setyana, Geoff Paine, Elias Anton, Brett Tucker, Hamish Michael, Geoff Morell, and Louisa Mignone, as well as US actor Maurice Meredith.

Production will be based out of Footscray’s Melbourne Screen Hub, with Victorian locations to double for Kentucky, Arkansas, and even the Gulf of Mexico in Texas.

Code Entertainment’s Al Corley, Bart Rosenblatt, and Eugene Musso are producing, with Jonathan Dana and Code’s Rich Freeman executive producing alongside Steven Shapiro and Liz and Ken Whitney of Jupiter Peak Productions. Lisa Wilson and Craig Chapman of The Solution Entertainment Group will also executive produce.

Victorian Arts Minister Colin Brooks (left) on set yesterday (Image: Sarah Enticknap)

Code Entertainment previously produced Ice Road and Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky, both of which starred Neeson.

The Victorian Government estimates the project will inject more than $19 million into the state’s economy, with an estimated $2 million being spent in regional Victorian communities, while also creating more than 450 jobs for Victorian screen workers and engaging 150 local businesses,

including aerial cinematography by Melbourne drone specialists XM2. It was lured to Victoria through VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Rebate with support from the Federal Government’s Location Offset.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Liam Neeson and the team back to Victoria to make yet another action-packed movie that will create hundreds of local jobs, engage local businesses, and generate millions for our economy,” Victorian Arts Minister Colin Brooks said.

“The Mongoose is the first of a strong pipeline of local and international productions that will fuel our screen industry in 2025. We’re excited to see Victoria on the global stage once again, and we thank the local communities across Victoria who are hosting this major production in their hometowns.”

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said the strengths of Victoria’s screen industry were no secret to Liam Neeson, Al Corley, and Bart Rosenblatt.

“Since the inception of Victoria’s Screen Industry Strategy in 2021 we have seen exceptional economic growth, creative success, and cultural value delivered to Victoria,” she said.

“This performance is derived from setting a bold vision and working as a united industry to become a global powerhouse for screen.”

In a statement, Neeson said he was “honoured” to be back in Victoria working on The Mongoose with one of the best crews he has “ever worked with in over 100 movies”.