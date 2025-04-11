‘Marlon Williams: NGĀ AO E RUA’ (Trailer)

Screening at the 2025 Sydney Film Festival, NGĀ AO E RUA – TWO WORLDS is a music documentary centred around Christchurch-born, country-bluegrass singer-songwriter Marlon Williams.

The documentary both reflects on Marlon Williams’ successful career, touring with stars including Florence + The Machine and Bruce Springsteen, and observes the emotional process of writing is inaugural album in te reo Māori: He Whare Tiwekaweka (A Messy House), featuring electropop superstar Lorde.

Marlon Williams: NGĀ AO E RUA – TWO WORLDS, directed by Ursula Grace Williams and produced by Alexander Behse, has been picked up by Madman Entertainment for Australian distribution.