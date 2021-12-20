SBS director of TV and online content Marshall Heald will leave the broadcaster next year to join Foxtel in a newly-created role.

As executive director Foxtel Entertainment, Heald will be responsible for the creative vision and editorial strategy for all content on the owned and operated Foxtel entertainment and movie channels together with the presentation of all on demand content on the Foxtel IQ, Foxtel Now, and Foxtel Go products. This includes on demand content from Foxtel’s channels and third-party channels, sports channels, integrated third-party apps, and TVOD movies.

He joins the Foxtel Group after nearly 15 years at SBS, having previously worked as chief digital officer and digital media manager.

During his time as director of TV and online content, SBS has delivered a record five years of consecutive audience growth, launched three new channels – SBS Food, SBS Viceland, and SBS World Movies – and grown SBS On Demand to encompass 10 million registered users.

Foxtel Group chief commercial and content officer Amanda Laing, to whom Heald will be reporting, said his leadership will be an important element in driving future success.

“As we continue the Foxtel Group’s transformation as Australia’s favourite entertainment company, we are delighted to have Marshall join us in this important leadership role,” she said.

“Foxtel offers an incredible range of Australian and international entertainment content, and we have seen rapid growth in on demand viewing over the past two years. Marshall’s creativity and experience will help take engagement to the next level across channels and on demand, supporting the investments we are continuing to make in Foxtel as a core part of the group’s vision for the future.

“This includes the successful launch of the iQ5 in September, accelerating our shift to on demand and streaming.”

Heald will join the Foxtel Group in March 2022.