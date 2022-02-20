Martin Kugeler has taken over as Stan CEO, a role he has held in an interim capacity following former CEO Mike Sneesby’s appointment to the top job at Nine last April.

Kugeler has been Stan’s chief financial officer and director of strategy for sport, business development and product for the past seven years.

Prior to joining the streamer, he was chief financial officer and head of strategy in various businesses of the global media company Bertelsmann based in Europe, as well as a leading strategy consultant across a variety of industries including media and digital entertainment.

Kugeler said he was looking forward to leading Stan through its next phase of growth.

“Stan is the business I love and that I’ve built together with Mike and the team for over seven years,” he said.

“The people who bring Stan to life are outstanding and extremely passionate.

“I want to thank Mike for all his support and guidance over the time we’ve worked together. It has been a fantastic journey to create and establish the leading local SVOD service in Australia”.

In making the announcement today, Sneesby said Kugeler had been instrumental in developing the company’s strategy and shaping the business,

“Under his leadership, Stan has continued to grow and develop its unique position in the market,” he said.

“The team at Stan have a significant opportunity in front of them as they continue to pioneer the future of the Australian television landscape, and I’m glad to be able to confirm Martin as the CEO to lead the team on that journey”.

Kugeler’s appointment commences effective immediately.