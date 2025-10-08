Marty Smiley and Nat Damena find a home for ‘Housewarming’ pilot at SXSW Sydney

The journey from podcasting to scripted television has increased in frequency over the past few years as the search for fresh IP has intensified.

It’s a path Marty Smiley and Nat Damena had in the back of their minds when they launched their comedy podcast Housewarming at the start of 2021, offering an inside look at the realities of living with housemates.

More than four years and nearly 60 episodes later, the pair are set to debut a comedy-drama pilot based on the concept as part of next week’s SXSW Sydney.

Housewarming stars Smiley and Damena as two millennial housemates whose rent-controlled terrace is sold, leading them to attempt the least lucrative plan imaginable: buying into the property market by starting a podcast. Appearing alongside the pair are a line-up of prominent comedians, including Jenna Owen, Alex Lee, Mark Humphries, Olivia Stambouliah, Becky Lucas, Adam Dunn, Nat Caro, Christian Byers, Ruby O’Kelly and Jamie Kirk.

Boris Brkic during the shoot.

Smiley, who began his career as a music VJ for Channel V in 2012 and has since reported for The Feed, Junkee,

Pedestrian.tv, VICE, and The Project, told IF that while both he and Damena knew early on that Housewarming was well-suited to an on-screen adaptation, they were less sure about how to make it a reality.

“We’ve been involved in television like SBS, and that was a great foreground to making short form, but we’re making sketches on our Instagram,” he said.

“Writing and developing something for television, even a pilot, wasn’t really something that was going to come next for us in terms of having that understanding.”

Enter writer/director Ken Karpel, whose experience includes directing commercials for global brands such as Adidas, Jeep, Corona and Mazda, as well as writing short-form content for a range of platforms.

Upon returning from a stint living in New York in 2022, Karpel caught up with Smiley, with whom he had previously collaborated on a V Energy Drink campaign, who informed him about the Housewarming podcast.

“I had no intention of listening to it, because everyone’s got a podcast, but then I did, and their chemistry was so unique and so endearing,” he said.

“I just thought that if we could get this chemistry in a show, it would be like lightning in a bottle.”

Karpel wrote a sample scene and sent it to the pair, providing the foundation for the 45-page pilot script.

Realising the style and tone of Housewarming made for a difficult sell on paper (“It’s a show about two guys that love TV, so every reference they have is written TV, and the visuals have to reflect that”), Karpel decided with Smiles and Damena to push ahead with making the first episode.

Produced by Pivot. Films, the shot took place over five days at the end of 2022 in Sydney’s inner suburbs on a budget of $40,000, which included reinvested revenue from the podcast, as well as contributions made by writer/director/EP Karpel and fellow EP Max Homaei from their own creative work. Sara McFarlane also served as an EP, with Damena and Smiley the writer/producers.

Marty Smiley and Nat Damena behind the scenes.

When it came to casting, Damena said existing friendships guided the process.

“Everyone who is in the show, we all have friendships with,” he said.

“Marty’s worked with Mark Humphries before in the past. Through my years of doing stand-up, I knew Becky Lucas and all these other people, so it was just a matter of messaging your friends and being like, ‘You want to be a part of this?’.

Post-production was a longer process, with Karpel leaning into his advertising connections to put the finishing touches on the project sporadically over the course of 12 months.

The creative team approached multiple production companies to come on board before being pointed in the direction of Princess Pictures’ head of content Christopher Casanova towards the end of last year. The production house then helped pitch the concept to platforms, albeit unsuccessfully, with feedback ranging from “we don’t commission comedy anymore” to “waiting on a management reshuffle.”

It’s led them to explore other options, including transitioning what would have been the first season of the series into a feature script.

“When we were running into that dead end with TV, Christopher came back to us and said, ‘Look, I’ve just talked to a friend in LA that struggling to get TV up there, but he’s suggested that features, especially indie features, are having a bit of a resurgence at this point’,” Karpel said.

“We went away and thought about it, and I think we cracked a really great story.”

However, Smiley hoped that SXSW would help “regenerate” conversations in the initial concept.

“These things change,” he said.

“There are new commissioners, and there are new people in these positions that perhaps we haven’t pitched. This might be a chance for them to see it with a live audience and go back to some of those same spots.”

Housewarming will premiere at SXSW Sydney’s TV Pilot Showcase on October 16.