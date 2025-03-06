Matt Vitins appointed Northern Pictures managing director

Matchbox Pictures COO Matt Vitins will take over as managing director of Northern Pictures next month, replacing Peter Anderson, who is stepping down after seven years at the helm.

Vitins has spent the past decade at Matchbox, beginning as business affairs manager and working as director of business and legal affairs before moving into the COO role of Matchbox Pictures and Tony Ayres Pictures at the end of 2018. While there, he delivered projects across scripted, unscripted, and children’s content for Netflix, Peacock, Amazon, Stan, the ABC, and CBBC, serving as an executive producer on Stateless (ABC), Creamerie (TVNZ) and upcoming Netflix series The Survivors.

He takes the reins at Northern Pictures following a period of increased global and domestic recognition for the company, with Anderson’s tenure including an International Emmy for Hardball and five US Primetime Emmy Awards for Love on the Spectrum.

The Northern Pictures team was also awarded the Screen Producers Australia Production Business of the Year in 2022 and the Human Rights Media & Creative Industries Award in 2023 and was listed in Realscreen’s Global 100 Production Companies in 2022.

Anderson, who will remain with the company in a part-time advisory capacity, said it had been an “extraordinary journey”.

“I am incredibly proud of the team and everything we’ve accomplished together,” he said.

“With Matt taking the helm, I know the company is in the best possible hands for its next phase of growth.”

Vitins said he was honoured to step into the role.

“Northern Pictures has built an exceptional back-catalogue and forward slate of world-class television projects,” he said.

“Peter’s leadership has positioned Northern Pictures as a leading international production company, and I look forward to continuing on the ambitious trajectory he and the team have established.”

Vitins assumes the role of managing director and executive producer effective from April 28.