Matthews launches portable stand for location work

Matthews Studio Equipment has introduced a new portable stand customised for location work.

The Location Mini Extendable Reverse Folding (MERF) stand includes a Rocky Mountain Leg that extends up to 3″ (7.62cm), providing level setup on hillsides, footpaths, and other uneven terrain. For secure mounting and handling, there’s a knurled baby pin undercut with a textured grip, which can attach accessories or screw on a camera.

Like the original MERF, the stand is built with lightweight aluminum tubing and features Matthews’ preferred brake-lock 3-point of contact system and is fortified with a rigid Riser Column and aluminum castings.

The stand reaches up to 227cm in height, and features tool-free T-Handles and nuts-and-bolts construction. Weighing 1.1 kilograms, it can support up to 4 kilograms. With a 61cm footprint diameter it raises up to 212cm and compacts down to just 51cm.