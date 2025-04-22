Matthews Studio Equipment launches MICROGrip Master Rigging Kit

Matthews Studio Equipment has introduced the MICROGrip Master Rigging Kit, a 148-piece compact system that includes two styles of rigging plates designed for mounting lights, cameras and other accessories.

The Standard MICROGrip Plate features multiple evenly spaced nail and screw holes, making it ideal for mounting into wood or building tabletop, podcast, or small-scale camera, light, or microphone rigs. The MICROGrip Nail-On Plate includes a T-cutout that fits between the plates of the MICROGrip Head.

The kit also includes a redesigned MICROGrip Head with dual 9.5 mm (3/8”) holes for rod mounting and a low-profile knob, as well as a 9.6 mm Micro Pin, which provides undercut for secure mounting and a 6.35 mm (1/4”-20) thread to integrate with industry-standard gear.

The kit also includes: MiniMatthellinis, Drop Ceiling Scissor Mounts, 9.5 mm (3/8”) rods, Micro Magnets, Baby Pins, D-rings, BM1 Bulb Mounts, hanging safety cables and a variety of bolts and nuts. For a limited time, each kit will include a complimentary Craftsman case.

The MICROGrip Master Rigging Kit is now available from Matthews dealers around the world.