Mavis Camera app now supports Atomos Ninja Phone

iPhone app Mavis Camera now supports Atomos Ninja Phone, allowing more professional cameras and lenses to be connected to via HDMI to iPhones and iPads.

The camera-to-cloud package enables hi-resolution video recording on the camera while the phone records and sends the proxy file. Alternatively, the combo can be used to stream from any DSLR directly to all popular social media platforms or, for professional live productions, to custom RTMP or SRT.

This new integration also brings an external record trigger feature. This allows the recorder in the app to be triggered by the external camera to create a H.265 or H.264 file that can be used for social media or uploading to the cloud.

Mavis recently launched the v7 update of its Camera app, providing content creators with much more functionality over the standard stock iPhone camera. The app provides ergonomic control of recording formats, frame rates, colour balance and focus, with a wide range of monitoring tools, including focus peaking, false colour, zebras, waveform and vectorscope. Full auto mode ensures accurate capture for rapid set-ups.

“With this latest update, Ninja Phone now works seamlessly with the Mavis Camera app, giving creators complete flexibility,” said Atomos CEO Peter Barber.

“You can record directly on your iPhone and use it as a high-quality monitor for your professional camera.

“By extending compatibility to all iOS 18 devices, the Ninja Phone is no longer limited to the latest Pro models. Now older iPhones and iPads can be put to work as part of a professional workflow. Giving older gear a longer life is a win for sustainability too, which has always been part of Atomos’ philosophy.”

Ninja Phone is a 10-bit video encoder from Atomos that provides an HDMI bridge between an iPhone or iPad and professional DSLR and mirrorless cameras. Combined with the Mavis app, it allows creators to choose the format that suits them best: ProRes, H.265 or H.264, depending on the capability of their device and whether they are recording or streaming.

Mavis Camera also offers in-app purchases like Adobe Frame.io connectivity, advanced audio mixing including pan and gain, and multitrack ISO audio recording.

The Mavis Camera app is a free download available from the App Store. Ninja Phone is available from Atomos resellers and the Atomos web store.