Max set to join Australia’s crowded streaming landscape on March 31, no content quotas in sight

TV & Streaming
Warner Bros. Discovery will launch its Max streaming service in Australia on March 31 with a slate that includes HBO, Warner Bros., DC Universe, Harry Potter, Discovery, and Cartoon Network content.

It adds yet another player to Australia’s growing streaming platform ecosystem, which is seeing regular consumer price hikes and new advertising tiers added to subscriptions. Max has yet to announce its local pricing.

Max will be hoping that content, as well as popular series such as Friends, The Big Bang T...