Max unveils pricing plans, content line-up ahead of launch

When Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max launches into the crowded Australian streaming market later this month, consumers will be offered a range of pricing plans beginning from $7.99 per month.

The streamer has also today confirmed more of its content slate, drawing from the catalogues of HBO, Warner Bros., DC Universe, Harry Potter, Discovery, and Cartoon Network. New content will land on the service weekly, direct from the US, and there will an accelerated window from theatrical release for Warner Bros. films.

Leaving Foxtel’s Binge for Max are current and returning seasons of HBO Original series such as The Last of Us, Euphoria, House of Dragon and The White Lotus (the final episode of season three will air on Max), as well as Max Originals like And Just Like That…, Peacemaker, and The Pitt. Upcoming series include A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, IT: Welcome to Derry and Duster.

True Detective, Game of Thrones and Succession will live on the platform, as will Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, Rick and Morty, The Sopranos and Gilmore Girls.

In terms of films, Max is promoting a catalogue that will include Barbie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wonka, Trap and Twisters, alongside full collections from Harry Potter, Dune, Lord of the Rings and the DC Universe. Its TCM hub will also host classics such as Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, A Clockwork Orange, Full Metal Jacket and Rebel Without a Cause.

“Max’s breadth and depth of premium entertainment is unparalleled, and for the first time Australians can enjoy all of this world-class content in one place,” said Warner Bros. Discovery general manager Australia and New Zealand Michael Brooks.

There will be three pricing tiers – Basic with Ads, Standard and Premium – with both monthly and yearly options. There is an introductory offer for customers who subscribe in the first month after launch.

Basic with Ads Plan:

Launch price offer of $7.99 per month for the first 12 months, or $79.99 for the first year.

Regular price after the promotion will be $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Users can stream content on 2 devices simultaneously.

Content will be available in Full HD resolution.

Standard Plan:

Launch price offer of $11.99 per month for the first 12 months, or $119.99 for the first year.

Regular price after the promotion will be $15.99 per month or $159.99 per year.

Users can stream content on 2 devices simultaneously.

Content will be available in Full HD resolution.

This plan will allow up to 30 downloads of available content to watch offline.

Premium Plan:

Launch price offer of $17.99 per month for the first 12 months, or $179.99 for the first year.

Regular price after the promotion will be $21.99 per month or $219.99 per year.

Provides the best consumer experience.

Users can stream content on up to 4 devices simultaneously.

Full HD or 4K resolution and with Dolby Atmos sound (as available).

This plan will allow up to 100 downloads of available content to watch offline. (Limits apply.)

The launch of Max into the local market follows months of uncertainty about the future of local content regulation on streaming platforms. While the Federal Government repeatedly promised to introduce obligations for SVOD services to produce Australian content by July 1 last year (indeed Arts Minister Tony Burke said at the SPA Awards in 2023 “they will not start a day later”, receiving a standing ovation from the room of producers), no model materialised. Concerns that regulation would breech the free trade agreement between Australia and the US appear to have proved a stumbling block for the government, though there has been no official explanation.