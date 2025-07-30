MEAA’s ‘Stop the Theft’ survey identifies misinformation, loss of human creativity as key AI concerns

Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA) members have followed the screen guilds in calling for greater government intervention on AI, with a new survey revealing a high level of concern among the country’s media, creative, and entertainment sectors regarding the technology.

The organisation today released the findings of ‘AI: Stop the Theft’, based on responses from over 730 MEAA members, including actors, crew members, musicians, and journalists.

Of the respondents, 54 per cent reported being “extremely concerned” about the technology as a whole, with 31 per cent “moderately concerned”, and only 2 per cent “not concerned at all”.

When it comes to the issues associated with AI, misinformation (71 per cent extremely concerned), loss of human creativity (71 per cent extremely concerned), and the outright theft of work (69 per cent extremely concerned) were identified as the most pressing. More than 80 per cent also expressed extreme or moderate concern regarding job losses, while almost three-quarters were worried about the lack of watermarking on AI-generated content.

More than half revealed that they did not know if their work had ever been used to train AI, and of those who reported that their image, work or voice had been used to train AI, 78 per cent neither consented nor received any compensation.

(Image: MEAA)

The most emphatic responses came when workers were asked about next steps, with 94 per cent of the opinion that technology companies, such as Meta, Open AI and Amazon, should be forced to pay for the work used to train their AI models, and 93 per cent agreeing that greater government intervention was necessary to regulate AI.

The findings come after the screen guilds issued a joint submission to the Productivity Commission’s ‘Harnessing Data and Digital Technology‘ inquiry, calling for regulatory steps to ensure workers are aware infringement has taken place and their consent is given before their work is used to ‘train’ AI datasets, with an appropriate compensation model in place. They also call for a compensatory and rectification process for infringements that have already taken place, including the removal of work from models.

Before the government hands down its final inquiry report in December, Treasurer Jim Chalmers will host a National Economic Roundtable in Canberra next month, inviting leaders from business, unions, civil society, government, and other experts to share their views on productivity and economic strategies.

In a speech to the National Press Club last month, Chalmers said he would work with Science Minister Tim Ayres and Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy “to capitalise on the huge gains on offer, not just set guardrails”.

(Image: MEAA)

“We want to get the best out of new technology and investment in data infrastructure in ways that leverage our strengths, work for our people and best manage impacts on our energy system and natural environment,” he said.

MEAA chief executive Erin Madeley said that with AI to be a key focus at the upcoming event, it was increasingly clear that further government intervention would be required to ensure that productivity benefits arising from the use of AI filter down and are shared with Australian workers.

“Through the work we have done as part of MEAA’s Stop Creative Theft campaign, we know that Australian voices, music, and artwork have been scraped and faked, that ChatGPT is substituting the work of our journalists, and that AI-generated clone hosts have been used for radio programs – with no disclosure to audiences,” Ms Madeley said.

“This amounts to the unsanctioned, unregulated, and untaxed mining of Australia’s creative resources.

“Just like offshore miners are required to pay taxes and royalties to extract our natural resources, so too should the technology titans that are systematically mining the original works of our creative and media workers to train their exceedingly profitable AI models.”