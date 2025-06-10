Media Arts Lawyers partner Yasmin Naghavi launches boutique media and entertainment firm

The first female partner at Media Arts Lawyers, Yasmin Naghavi, has departed to launch her own specialist media and entertainment law firm, Artis Causa.

Naghavi worked at Media Arts Lawyers for 15 years, and has represented figures like Andy Allen, Matt Preston, Julia Morris, Guy Montgomery, Becky Lucas, and Urzila Carlson.

Other clients include YouTube channels such as Bounce Patrol and Eystreem, as well as graphic and motion design studios, illustrators, visual artists, authors, photographers, and game/app developers.

Naghavi has also served on the boards of Writers Victoria and Never Not Creative and contributed as a pro bono lawyer to the Arts Law Centre of Australia.

Artis Causa is based in Melbourne, and its name (Latin for “for the sake of art”) reflects its core ethos. Specialities include contracts, employment law, reputation and crisis management, corporate advisory and intellectual property.

Naghavi’s decision to establish Artis Causa stemmed from a desire to support industries where creativity and commercial outcomes are intertwined.

“Being highly specialised, means we don’t just understand the law, we also understand our clients and their unique challenges,” she said.

“Whether it’s talent deals for comedians or influencers, defamation and takedown strategies for creators, or IP and ownership structures for designers.

“Ultimately, we speak the same language as the people we represent and are well placed to offer insights that are practical, relevant, and responsive to how creative businesses actually work.

“Our focus is to help creative professionals keep their work respected, their value protected, and their businesses set for success.”

Joining Naghavi at Artis Causa is long-time colleague and fellow creative industries lawyer, Marian Liwanen, along with two experienced paralegals – one with a background in television production and the other with hands-on experience at a leading YouTube channel.