Media Mentors Australia announces new opportunities for above-the-line creatives, launches membership program

Top (from left) are Nicholas Weinstock, Sarah Bassiuoni, Christopher Kam, and Meg LeFauve. Bottom (from left) are Julie Eckersley, Jonathan Brough, Jodi Matterson, and Luke McKenzie.

Media Mentors Australia (MMA) has launched a new suite of workshops, masterclasses, networking opportunities, and events for above-the-line creatives while introducing a membership program.

The announcement includes special events with screenwriter Meg LeFauve and Invention Studios founder and president Nicky Weinstock; masterclasses featuring producer Jodi Matterson, TV writer Sarah Bassiuoni, and BBC Studios Scripted executive Christopher Kam; and workshops with actor Luke McKenzie and former SBS Head of Scripted Julie Eckersley. New workshops and masterclasses will be added to the program daily, with MMA’s one-on-one Mentoring sessions and monthly screen industry networking sessions incorporated into the new schedule.

At $19 per month, the membership program includes free access to all MMA workshops and masterclasses, priority access to special events and guest mentors, a members-only networking opportunity every month, and a 25 per cent discount on one-hour Mentoring sessions.

Non-members still have access to all Media Mentors activities on a pay-as-you-go basis, while the monthly online screen industry networking sessions and What Is Mentoring? sessions remain open to all.

The updated program and membership offering is part of a refocus for MMA, following the launch of sister company Screen Careers which was set up in March to facilitate training and events for below-the-line crew.

MMA general manager Jeanie Davison was pleased to begin a new chapter.

“In the last few years MMA’s occupied a special place in the screen industry landscape, building a large and loyal following of highly engaged alumni and subscribers – we love them all,” she said.

“With the new focus on ATL creatives, it’s been a great opportunity to craft a fresh new program of industry-relevant offerings and, with the membership program, to consolidate the goodwill and strong engagement we’ve built up.

“We hope as many as possible come with us on the Membership journey – it’s an exciting new chapter for all of us.”