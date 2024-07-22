Media Mentors Australia announces new opportunities for above-the-line creatives, launches membership program

Media Mentors Australia (MMA) has launched a new suite of workshops, masterclasses, networking opportunities, and events for above-the-line creatives while introducing a membership program.

The announcement includes special events with screenwriter Meg LeFauve and Invention Studios founder and president Nicky Weinstock; masterclasses featuring producer Jodi Matterson, TV writer Sarah Bassiuoni, and BBC Studios Scripted executive Christopher Kam; and workshops with actor Luke McKenzie and former SBS Head of Scripted Julie Eckersley. New workshops and masterclasses will be added to the program daily, with MMA’s one-on-one Mentoring sessions and monthly screen industry networking sessions incorporated into the new schedule.

At $19 per month, the membership program includes free access to all MMA workshops and masterclasses, priority access to special events and guest mentors, a members-only networking opportunity every month, and a 25 per cent discount on one-hour Mentoring sessions.

Non-members still have access to all Media Mentors activities on a pay-as-you-go basis, while the monthly online screen industry networking sessions and What Is Mentoring? sessions remain open to all.

The updated program and membership offering is part of a refocus for MMA, following the launch of sister company Screen Careers which was set up in March to facilitate training and events for below-the-line crew.

MMA general manager Jeanie Davison was pleased to begin a new chapter.

“In the last few years MMA’s occupied a special place in the screen industry landscape, building a large and loyal following of highly engaged alumni and subscribers – we love them all,” she said.

“With the new focus on ATL creatives, it’s been a great opportunity to craft a fresh new program of industry-relevant offerings and, with the membership program, to consolidate the goodwill and strong engagement we’ve built up.

“We hope as many as possible come with us on the Membership journey – it’s an exciting new chapter for all of us.”