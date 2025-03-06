Mediawan takes majority stake in See-Saw Films

European independent audiovisual content studio Mediawan has acquired a majority stake in UK and Australia-based production company See-Saw Films to strengthen its international presence.

Under the partnership, See Saw co-founders and Joint CEOs Iain Canning and Emile Sherman will continue in their roles, alongside joint MDs Helen Gregory and Simon Gillis, and head of TV and film, Liz Watts.

There will remain a team of eight executive producers and a staff of over 50 people across development, production, legal and business affairs, finance, and marketing.

The company has produced almost 100 hours of high-end drama and 16 seasons of returning programming for streamers and broadcasters since launching in 2008. Its recent releases include Apple Cider Vinegar and Heartstopper S3, both for Netflix, as well as season four of Apple TV+ drama Slow Horses and the Sky commission Sweetpea.

It now joins more than 80 production labels across France, Germany, England, Italy, Spain, the United States, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Canada, Senegal, and the Ivory Coast in being part of the Mediawan Group.

Launched in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel, and Matthieu Pigasse, the entity also incorporates distribution (Mediawan Rights), publishing of channels and digital services (Mediawan Thematics), and the development and production of original digital content.

In a joint statement, Canning and Sherman said the partnership with Mediawan reflected “a shared vision for growth, creative excellence and independence”.

“As we celebrate See-Saw’s 18th year, we are thrilled to be entering into this partnership with Mediawan, the extraordinary global powerhouse that Pierre-Antoine and his team have created,” they said.

“It will enable us to take our ambitions to new heights and provide us with greater resources for our team and the exceptional talent we work with as we continue to bring bold, impactful stories to global audiences.”

Capton, co-founder and CEO of The Mediawan Group, and Mediawan Pictures CEO Elisabeth d’Arvieu described See-Saw as “one of the most prestigious, innovative, and critically acclaimed production companies”.

“Through this new partnership, Mediawan reinforces its commitment to bringing together the finest talent behind exceptional and impactful content while providing an even more compelling platform for top creative talent worldwide,” they said.

See-Saw was advised in the deal by media specialist ACF Investment Bank.