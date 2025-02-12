Melbourne Screen Hub eyes further expansion to meet demand for film and TV productions

·
FilmNews
·
Guests at Melbourne Screen Hub launch, photo by Jane Zhang.
Guests at Melbourne Screen Hub launch, photo by Jane Zhang.

Melbourne Screen Hub’s (MSH) decision to invest $1 million moving to an expanded location in Footscray last August quickly paid off when Liam Neeson action-thriller The Mongoose chose to base its eight-week shoot at the facility.

“These mid-size productions are a sweet spot because they bring international attention and investment to the local industry without putting the strain of full-scale blockbuster requirements on the facility,” MSH general manager Ian Anderson told IF.

The film, which is...