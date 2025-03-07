Melbourne Women in Film Festival readies radical and rebellious stories

Festivals
Manaia Hall, Erana James, and Nathalie Morris in 'We Were Dangerous'

This month’s Melbourne Women in Film Festival will welcome radical and rebellious perspectives from female and gender-diverse filmmakers amid a “push back against progressiveness”, festival director Sian Mitchell says.

Running from March 20-24th at the ACMI and Fed Square, this year’s line-up includes 40 world-class features, shorts, and special events.

There are screenings of Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu’s We Were Dangerous and Natalie Bailey’s Audrey, al...