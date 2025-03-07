Melbourne Women in Film Festival readies radical and rebellious stories

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

This month’s Melbourne Women in Film Festival will welcome radical and rebellious perspectives from female and gender-diverse filmmakers amid a “push back against progressiveness”, festival director Sian Mitchell says.

Running from March 20-24th at the ACMI and Fed Square, this year’s line-up includes 40 world-class features, shorts, and special events.

There are screenings of Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu’s We Were Dangerous and Natalie Bailey’s Audrey, al...