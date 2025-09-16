Melinda Wearne appointed head of scripted at Beyond as David Ogilvy moves to EP role

Beyond scripted development and production executive Melinda Wearne has been promoted to head of scripted, succeeding David Ogilvy, who will transition into an executive producer role after a decade.

Wearne joined Beyond in 2016, spending two years as a kids and family producer before moving into her executive position, which she has held for nearly seven years. Most recently, she executive-produced ABC drama The Family Next Door, produced with Muse Entertainment, which has become the fastest-growing commissioned drama premiere on the ABC iview streaming platform.

In her new position, she will work alongside Ogilvy, as well as executive producer Tony Cavanaugh, who will continue to report directly to managing director Mikael Borglund.

She said it was an honour to be stepping into the role and to continue working with Ogilvy and the wider team.

“Beyond has an exceptional slate of scripted projects in various stages of development, and I am looking forward to working with our creative collaborators to bring these productions to global audiences.”

Ogilvy, who produced titles such as Pulse, Halifax: Retribution, and Troppo during his tenure, described Wearne as an “exceptional colleague”.

“I am thrilled that she has agreed to take on the role of head of scripted,” he said.

“I look forward to continuing to work together on the exciting slate of projects currently in development.”

In welcoming Wearne to the role, Borglund said scripted drama had always been, and continued to be, a priority for the company.

“David has made an outstanding contribution, and I am grateful that he will continue as an executive producer as he passes the reins to Melinda, who has demonstrated she has the skills to step into the role,” he said.



