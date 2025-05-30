Melissa George to lead New Zealand crime dramedy ‘Ms. X’

Aussie Melissa George will play a suburban mum inadvertently drawn into the criminal underworld in a new crime dramedy set to commence production in New Zealand for Warner Bros. Discovery’s free-to-air network Three and BVOD service ThreeNow.

As per Deadline, Ms. X centres on a woman who teams up with an old high school friend to scare her cheating husband into staying faithful. However, when things turn (accidentally) homicidal, she becomes caught between the cops, the cartel, and a vicious PTA.

Hannah Marshall and David de Lautour created the series, which is being produced by Plus6Four and South Pacific Pictures, with Dynamic Television co-producing and handling worldwide distribution.

The pair will executive produce alongside Gareth Williams for Plus6Four Entertainment, working with South Pacific Pictures’ Kelly Martin and Dynamic Television’s Daniel March. De Lautour, who previously collaborated with Marshall on mystery drama series Alibi, will direct.

In a statement, Marshall described the series as a “darkly comic look into the New Zealand criminal underworld” that blended New Zealand’s unique brand of humour with a “twisting crime story made specifically for a global audience.”

Martin said some of “NZ’s very best performers and practitioners” had joined George on the project.

“We look forward to delivering a world-class series,” she said.

WBD’s senior director for content, ANZ Networks, Matt Barthow said Ms. X was poised to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

“We are delighted to have Ms. X on our Three and ThreeNow slate for 2026,” he said.

“This series embodies our dedication to innovative storytelling and the casting of actress, Melissa George adds significant excitement.

Ms. X, which is receiving support from NZ On Air and the NZ Screen Production Rebate, will premiere in 2026.

*Updated