‘Memory Bites with Matt Moran’ (Trailer)

Memory Bites with Matt Moran has the celebrated chef use a ‘memory box’ to reveal surprising relics that speak to the special memories of guests, including actress and TV personality Pia Miranda, comedian Ross Noble, singer and songwriter Christine Anu, actor Richard Roxburgh, entertainer Courtney Act, and actress Danielle Cormack.

The six-part series, executive produced by Shaun Murphy and Alexandra Jakob for Big Owl Pictures, will premiere Monday, March 10 at 7:30pm on SBS Food and SBS On Demand.