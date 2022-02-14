After three years without face-to-face events METexpo, the home of media & film professionals, technologists and engineers is returning. Attend dedicated conference sessions and visit the exhibition floor.

The one event designed to deliver professional insights and unite the industry with key invested suppliers. Discover it all at METexpo, with the industry converging on Sydney to showcase, network and share over three days. Running March 15 – 17, 2022 at ICC Darling Harbour, discover the leading product and service suppliers, and connect with partners that can help you. Whether you’re looking for tools to enhance your creativity, increase operational and workflow efficiency, or seeking a creative and cost-effective solution to overcome your challenges, METexpo will deliver a diverse range of suppliers committed to your success and ready to collaborate and make your vision – and sound – a reality.

Running alongside the exhibition is an industry led conference program. Visitors will be immersed in peer reviewed topics and discussions on emerging innovation, start-ups, and business technology. We will look deeply at and help evolve the engineering topics that are shaping the future of streaming TV, cinema, education, events, emerging sports, broadcast, cloud, and mobility.

The exhibition floor includes a showcase of both industry leading and emerging brands, with the latest technology on show. It’s a chance for you to review options, form relationships and discover the investments that can make a real difference. Plus there’ll be networking opportunities with on-the-floor happy hour programs where you can catch-up with old and new friends.

The safety of all who attend METexpo is our number one priority and under our program, Expertise Safety Matters, we have taken all the Health and Government guidelines into account to allow you to meet with confidence. Whether you come to buy, network, or just need that inspiration injection, you will discover it all at METexpo, March 15 – 17, ICC Darling Harbour. Free trade registrations are open now.



March 15 – 17, International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour

