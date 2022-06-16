ABC director entertainment and specialist Michael Carrington has resigned, announcing a return to the production sector.

Carrington initially joined the broadcaster in 2016 as the head of children’s and education, before being officially promoted to his current role in 2019.

Over his time at the ABC, he has commissioned series such as the International Emmy Award-winning Bluey and Old Peoples Home for 4 Year Olds, as well as Fisk and The Newsreader. During the early days of COVID-19, Carrington was instrumental in the launch of the $5 million Fresh Start Fund, which supported development of more than 200 productions and content ideas. The executive was also the driver of the broadcaster’s diversity and inclusion commissioning guidelines.

Prior to joining the ABC, Carrington was the CEO of Zodiak Kids Studios, working in London and Paris. He has also held roles at the HIT Entertainment, Cartoon Network, the BBC, LEGO Media, Discovery Communications, Amazon Films and Network Ten.

ABC managing director David Anderson congratulated Carrington on his achievements.

“Michael is a thoughtful, inclusive and creative leader, and the impact of his decisions can be seen in the vibrant range of programs the ABC has delivered to audiences under his guidance.

“Many of those decisions were made in response to the COVID pandemic and Michael showed great leadership during this time.

“Michael is highly regarded and I know everyone at the ABC wishes him well with the next step in his already dynamic career.”

Carrington will finish up at the ABC next month, with head of factual and culture Jennifer Collins will act as director entertainment and specialist during the transition period.

“We have built a strong foundation to connect with and build new audiences, including strengthening our creative teams, aligning our linear and digital platforms, evolving ABC iview, improving our operations, and most importantly launching a long list of new and compelling Australian content,” Carrington said.

“In 2020, the ABC announced a five-year-plan to transform from a traditional broadcaster to the nation’s most trusted and valued digital content provider across all platforms. That plan is on track – I am proud of the contribution the whole team in E&S has made and I thank them for their dedication.

“I also owe a huge thank you to the world-class independent producers, writers, and performers I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years. The ABC will always be an inspiration to me, and I am grateful to have had this experience.”