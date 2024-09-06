Michael Rymer launches Magi Pictures with Shirley Pierce

FilmNews
Michael Rymer and Shirley Pierce.

Director Michael Rymer has partnered with Australian-based US screenwriter Shirley Peirce to launch new production company Magi Pictures.

Based on the Gold Coast, the venture will focus on high-concept film and television projects that respond to the demands of the international market.

Rymer and Pierce have nearly six decades of industry experience between them, with the former having helmed a mix of Australian and international projects since the mid-90s, including series Battlestar Galactica and Picnic a...