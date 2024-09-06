Michael Rymer launches Magi Pictures with Shirley Pierce

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Director Michael Rymer has partnered with Australian-based US screenwriter Shirley Peirce to launch new production company Magi Pictures.

Based on the Gold Coast, the venture will focus on high-concept film and television projects that respond to the demands of the international market.

Rymer and Pierce have nearly six decades of industry experience between them, with the former having helmed a mix of Australian and international projects since the mid-90s, including series Battlestar Galactica and Picnic a...