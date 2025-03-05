Michael Shanks, Jet Wilkinson, Megan Park, Ryan O’Connell announced for Untapped masterclasses

Together writer/director Michael Shanks and Emmy-nominated Sydney-based director/producer Jet Wilkinson will join international multi-hyphenates Megan Park and Ryan O’Connell in fronting masterclasses for Australians in Film’s (AiF) Untapped initiative.

Applications are now open for the 2025 edition of the development program, delivered in collaboration with Screen Australia, to provide emerging filmmakers with invaluable access to international professionals.

Like 2024 moderator Danny Philippou, Shanks is riding a wave of international success with his horror debut feature. The Melbourne-filmed Together, led by Alison Brie and Dave Franco, sold to Neon for a record-breaking $15 million after premiering at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival and is set to screen at this month’s SXSW in Texas.

Attendees will also benefit from the guidance of Wilkinson, a director/producer whose recent episodic work includes Lena Waithe’s The Chi, The Old Man, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians, for which she received an Emmy nomination.

Maisy Stella as Elliott in ‘My Old Ass’ (Image: Marni Grossman)

Of the international contingent, Park is writer, director, and actor known for her hit films My Old Ass, starring Aubrey Plaza, and The Fallout, led by Jenna Ortega; and O’Connell is the US director, writer and actor of the ground-breaking series Special, which premiered worldwide on Netflix and garnered four Emmy nominations.

Following the four online masterclasses, which carry an open invitation, five projects will move forward to a four-month Development Lab, where participants receive mentoring, pitch coaching, and expert guidance on script development.

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie said the “visionary” line-up of speakers was an example of his organisation “forging critical international pathways for Australia’s brightest emerging film and television writers and directors”.

“With AiF’s deep-rooted connections in Los Angeles and our influential global network, we ensure access to the most creative trailblazers, who are passionate about giving back and empowering the next wave of Australian talent,” he said.

“This strategic investment not only guarantees our unique cultural narrative, and distinct voice will resonate globally for years to come, but also ensures the sustainability of a thriving Australian industry which continues to inspire and innovate around the world.”

Alison Brie and Dave Franco in ‘Together’. (Image: Ben King)

Screen Australia chief operating officer Grainne Brunsdon said the calibre of this year’s guest speakers was a “testament to the reputation of Australia’s creative talent”.

“Untapped continues to provide a critical pathway for emerging filmmakers to launch global careers and forge important connections in the US market,” she said.

The announcement comes as the 2024 Untapped cohort prepare to take the next steps with their respective projects.,

Nicholas Lin, who was selected for his comedy drama series Bigfoot Bruno, said the program had so far exceeded his expectations.

“I couldn’t have made the connections I’ve made without this program. Everyone involved in Untapped has been invaluable in my learning experience; without them, I couldn’t have expanded my creative craft and learnt how to construct stories for an international audience.”

Applications for Untapped 2025 close March 27 at 5:59 p.m. (AEDT). First Nations Australians, people who are culturally and linguistically diverse, living with disability, LGBTQIA+, and/or living in regional and remote locations are encouraged to apply. Find out more information here.

Supporting partners for Untapped include Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, Screenwest, and VicScreen, while industry Partners include the Australian Directors Guild, Australian Writers Guild, Screen Canberra, Screen Producers Australia, Screen Tasmania, Screen Territory, South Australian Film Corporation, and Screenworks.