Michael Shanks, Liz Watts, Tony Ayres confirmed for SXSW Sydney industry program

A discussion between producer and writer Tony Ayres and See Saw Films’ Liz Watts about Australian stories and a deep dive into horror film Together from writer/director Michael Shanks are among the new additions to this year’s SXSW Sydney screen industry program announced today.

Featuring a mix of seminars, workshops, live commentary sessions, and mentorships, this year’s program covers everything from accessible VFX skills to acquisitions and programming.

Of the speakers joining the previously announced Paul Feig, Watts and Ayres will take part in ‘What is An Australian Story?’, talking about the defining characteristics of local projects and if anyone can predict which Australian stories will take off overseas; Yellow Veil Pictures co-founder Joe Yanick will return to join Oscilloscop’s theatrical sales lead, Alexandra Fredericks, to present a 101 talk on ‘Film Acquisitions’; and the development executive of Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Whitney Fuller, will speak on the ‘Women in Genre’ panel to discuss the challenges women face in the industry and ways to strengthen this space on a global scale.

Joining Fuller on the ‘Women in Genre’ panel, as well as a session titled ‘Programming Lens’, will be Lisa Dreyer, director of the largest genre film festival in the USA, Fantastic Festival, who will share insights into the current programming trends and the challenges facing festivals today.

There will also be panels including ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears: The Indie Horror Producer’s Survival Guide’ presented by Jill Kingston, Enzo Tedeschi, Kate Separovich and Helen Tuck; ‘So You Want to Move to LA’ featuring Carmen Knox and actor Remy Hii; and ‘Pitch Please’ featuring practical tips, real advice, and a look at what the industry in Australia and overseas actually want with guest speakers, such as Knox and writer Shanrah Wakefield.

Those wanting to learn more about the essentials of building an online platform for your film can hear from social media expert Rachel Watt (Watt Social) in ‘Script to Scroll: Social Media 101 for Filmmakers’.

The festival’s Screen Commentary sessions will return to Palace Cinemas, with acclaimed Hollywood costume designer, Kym Barret, talking through her creative process working on the genre-defining sci-fi The Matrix as it plays out on the big screen; and Shanks taking audiences on a deep dive into the making of his breakout horror, Together.

Also returning will be ‘90 Min Film School’, with Emily Norton, Kathy Lepan-Walker, and Rodney Bolt to provide practical advice based on their years of industry experience.

The festival’s popular one-on-one and closed-door mentorship sessions will also return and are open to all SXSW Sydney Pass holders, with applications now open. More than 40 mentors have been confirmed for the event, including Shanks, SBS head of commissioning John Godfrey, and writer, director, and producer Nicholas Verso

SXSW Sydney will take place October 13-19. Click here for more details of this year’s program.

