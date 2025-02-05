Michael Shanks’ ‘Together’ added to SXSW

Fresh from its triumphant debut at Sundance, where it was snapped up for worldwide distribution by Neon, Michael Shanks’ Melbourne shot horror Together has joined the Australian contingent for this year’s SXSW.

The Princess Pictures-produced film is one of 20 new additions to the festival, set to take place March 7-15, where it will screen in the Festival Favourite section alongside Lorcan Finnigan’s Australian-Irish co-production The Surfer.

Together stars US actors and real-life partners Alison Brie and Dave Franco as a couple that move to the countryside and have a supernatural encounter that begins an extreme transformation of their love, their lives, and their flesh. The cast also includes Damon Herriman.

The film is Shanks’ debut feature and was produced by Mike Cowap of Melbourne’s Princess Pictures, with executive producers Emma Fitzsimons and Laura Waters.

There was no shortage of buzz for the title following its debut at Sundance, where it screened to a packed house as part of the festival’s Midnight banner, and garnered positive reviews across the board.

It led to a bidding war among distributors, with Neon securing rights in a deal reportedly worth between $US10-$US20 million.

In an interview with VicScreen, Shanks said he aimed to balance his distinct creative decisions with universal appeal.

“I want to make the weirdest movie possible, but also something that someone’s uncle might say, ‘Yeah, that was a good yarn.’”

Together is one of nine Australian titles to screen at SXSW joining The Surfer and Zak Hilditch’s We Bury the Dead in the feature contingent.

Daniel Minahan’s On Swift Horses, which stars Aussie Jacob Elordi, has been selected to close the festival. Find more information about the line-up here.