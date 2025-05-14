Michael Shanks’ ‘Together’ hit with copyright suit

This year’s Sydney Film Festival (SFF) opening night film Together is the subject of a copyright infringement suit, with production company StudioFest alleging it is a “blatant rip off” of another screenplay previously pitched to stars Alison Brie and Dave Franco.

Documents filed in a Californian District Court this week name Brie and Franco as defendants alongside Australian writer/director Michael Shanks, talent agency William Morris Endeavor Entertainment and distributor Neon, who won a bidding war at Sundance to secure the rights to the body horror for a reported US$17 million.

StudioFest, the plaintiff in the case, argues that Together is a “deliberate and unlawful” copy of Better Half, a screenplay allegedly written by Patrick Phelan in 2019 that the company acquired to develop and produce. The independent film, which was released in 2023, serves as the basis for the allegations.

As per the complaint, StudioFest submitted the Better Half script and synopsis directly to Franco’s and Brie’s agents at WME in 2020 with an eye to casting the real-life couple to lead the project, only for them to turn it down.

The company then claims it learned earlier this year that Franco and Brie were producing and starring in what it alleges is a “virtually identical” film written and directed by Shanks, a fellow WME client.

According to StudioFest, Together and Better Half both feature a couple in their 30s who wake up to find their bodies physically fused together as a metaphor for codependency. The complaint argues the former contains significant similarities in creative elements, including plot, themes, characters, and dialogue.

Among the allegations is that Together “copies Better Half’s explicit reference to Plato’s Symposium in a virtually verbatim way” and that Together‘s ending, with the couple pulling out a vinyl record of the Spice Girls album Spiceworld, also featured in Better Half.

The suit comes as Together prepares to make its Australian debut at SFF, following a low key shoot at Melbourne’s Docklands Studios last year with a creative team that included producer Mike Cowap of Melbourne’s Princess Pictures, and executive producers Emma Fitzsimons and Laura Waters.

In an interview with The Project earlier this month, Shanks said he gave the script to Franco after being introduced via his agent, with the actor then expressing a desire to star alongside Brie.

When contacted by IF, Princess Pictures shared a statement from a WME spokesperson who described the claim “as frivolous and without merit”.

“The facts in this case are clear and we plan to vigorously defend ourselves,” the spokesperson said.

A SFF spokesperson has also confirmed to IF that the film will open the festival on June 4 as planned.